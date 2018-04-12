Comparing Energizer (ENR) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FuelCell Energy does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energizer and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 4 0 2.33 FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 81.37%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Energizer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion 2.01 $201.50 million $2.98 19.84 FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.74 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -1.84

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55% FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59%

Summary

Energizer beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

