Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) and Glencore (GLNCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glencore and Dawson Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glencore $205.48 billion 0.34 $5.78 billion $0.78 12.42 Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.89 -$31.26 million ($1.44) -4.45

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glencore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dawson Geophysical does not pay a dividend. Glencore pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glencore and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glencore N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -19.90% -20.97% -18.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Glencore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Glencore has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Glencore and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glencore 1 1 3 1 2.67 Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Glencore beats Dawson Geophysical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the storage, handling, processing, and port facilities of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

