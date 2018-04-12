Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Financial Comparison

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 1,107.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners 18.29% 4.16% 3.96% Kimbell Royalty Partners 3.99% 0.46% 0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners $565.80 million 0.94 $284.80 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $30.97 million 10.13 $1.21 million $0.13 146.15

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hess Midstream Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 345 MMcf/d, including an aggregate compression capacity of 174 MMcf/d; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 161 MBbl/d. The Processing and Storage segment consists of Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s mineral and royalty interests were located in 20 states and in every onshore basin across the continental United States, and included ownership in over 48,000 gross producing wells, including over 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. The Company’s properties include Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Barnett Shale/Fort Worth Basin, Bakken/Williston Basin, San Juan Basin, Onshore California, DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara, Illinois Basin and others.

