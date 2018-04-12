Head to Head Contrast: Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals (KYTH)

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCMP) and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KYTH) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sucampo Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sucampo Pharmaceuticals 16.92% 126.04% 11.04% Kythera Biopharmaceuticals -12,900.69% -93.97% -72.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sucampo Pharmaceuticals $230.06 million 3.69 $18.48 million N/A N/A Kythera Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kythera Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals beats Kythera Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product. VTS-270 is an investigational drug under clinical study for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C-1, an ultra-orphan, progressive and fatal disease. AMITIZA is a ClC-2 chloride channel activator, which has been approved for three indications that cover distinct patient types: chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and opioid-induced constipation. RESCULA is a Big Potassium channel activator used to lower intraocular pressure. CPP-1X/sulindac combination product is meant for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KYTHERA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription products for the aesthetic medicine market. The Company’s initial focus is on the facial aesthetics market. The Company’s product candidate is ATX101, an injectable drug in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of submental fullness associated with submental fat, which commonly presents as an undesirable double chin. ATX101 is a formulation of a purified synthetic version of deoxycholic acid. The Company has completed Phase III clinical trials for ATX101 and has made regulatory filings outside the United States, in Canada, Switzerland and Australia.

