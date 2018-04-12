Comparing Mimecast (MIME) & Trend Micro (TMICY)

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mimecast and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 1 10 0 2.91 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mimecast presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast -3.51% -9.88% -3.52% Trend Micro 17.30% 15.98% 8.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mimecast and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $186.56 million 11.80 -$5.44 million ($0.10) -380.70 Trend Micro $1.33 billion 6.19 $229.16 million $1.65 35.52

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Mimecast. Mimecast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mimecast does not pay a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Mimecast on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

