Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide (QTWWQ) vs. Ormat Technologies (ORA) Critical Analysis

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide (OTCMKTS: QTWWQ) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.07 $155.48 million $2.99 18.65

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

