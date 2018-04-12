Financial Comparison: Alpha Appalachia (NYSE:MEE) & SunCoke Energy (SXC)

Alpha Appalachia (NYSE: MEE) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Appalachia and SunCoke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Appalachia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.52 $122.40 million $0.28 38.36

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Appalachia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Appalachia and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Appalachia N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy 9.19% 3.13% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Appalachia and SunCoke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Appalachia 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Alpha Appalachia.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Alpha Appalachia on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Appalachia

Massey Energy Company (Massey) is a coal producer in the United States. The Company produces, processes and sells bituminous coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, primarily of a low sulfur content, through its 25 processing and shipping centers (Resource Groups), many of which receive coal from multiple mines. At January 31, 2011, the Company operated 84 mines, including 66 underground mines (one of which employs both room and pillar and longwall mining) and 18 surface mines (with 12 highwall miners in operation) in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia. On April 19, 2010, the Company completed the acquisition of Cumberland Resources Corporation and certain affiliated entities (Cumberland). The Cumberland operations include primarily underground coal mines in Southwestern Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. The Company owns a majority interest in Coalsolv, LLC (Coalsolv).

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations. The Brazil Coke segment consists of its operations in Vitoria, Brazil, where the Company operate a cokemaking facility, ArcelorMittal Brasil S.A. The Coal Logistics segment consists of its Convent Marine Terminal (CMT), Kanawha River Terminals, LLC (KRT), SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) and Dismal River Terminal, LLC (DRT) coal handling and/or mixing service operations. It designs, develops, builds, owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States, as of December 31, 2016.

