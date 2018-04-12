Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Critical Survey

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tesla does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Suzuki Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $11.76 billion 4.27 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -25.92 Suzuki Motor $29.48 billion 0.83 $1.49 billion N/A N/A

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Tesla.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tesla and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 10 11 10 0 2.00 Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $308.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla -16.68% -33.08% -7.06% Suzuki Motor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tesla has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

