Head-To-Head Analysis: Tennant (TNC) & Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Tennant (NYSE: TNC) and Graco (NYSE:GGG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Graco pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tennant pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graco pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tennant has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years and Graco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Tennant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Graco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Graco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tennant has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graco has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tennant and Graco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graco 0 8 1 0 2.11

Graco has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Graco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Graco is more favorable than Tennant.

Profitability

This table compares Tennant and Graco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant -0.62% 9.68% 3.24% Graco 17.12% 40.08% 19.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tennant and Graco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.00 billion 1.22 -$6.19 million $1.54 44.45 Graco $1.47 billion 5.24 $252.41 million $1.43 31.91

Graco has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant. Graco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tennant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Graco beats Tennant on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. The company also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, Superior Anodes, Waterstar, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Graco

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides liquid finishing equipment; paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. Its Process segment offers pumps to move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. Its Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; and viscous coatings to roofs, and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. It primarily sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, home center channels; and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

