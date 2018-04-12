Head-To-Head Comparison: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) versus Its Competitors

True Drinks (OTCMKTS: TRUU) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare True Drinks to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for True Drinks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks Competitors 47 61 100 2 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 8.72%. Given True Drinks’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe True Drinks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $2.58 million -$5.44 million N/A True Drinks Competitors $265.99 million $42.27 million -0.13

True Drinks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -165.55% -476.68% -141.06% True Drinks Competitors -290.45% -83.39% -27.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of True Drinks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks rivals beat True Drinks on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a vitamin-enhanced and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and convenience stores, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

