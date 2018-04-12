Usiminas (USNZY) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Usiminas (OTCMKTS: USNZY) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Usiminas to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Usiminas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Usiminas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usiminas 0.20% 0.12% 0.07% Usiminas Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Usiminas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Usiminas $2.44 billion -$192.07 million N/A Usiminas Competitors $12.33 billion $652.37 million 16.23

Usiminas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Usiminas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Usiminas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usiminas 0 0 0 0 N/A Usiminas Competitors 306 903 1077 53 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Usiminas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Usiminas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Usiminas has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usiminas’ peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Usiminas peers beat Usiminas on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Usiminas

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.-USIMINAS and its subsidiaries, jointly-controlled companies and affiliates are engaged in steelworks and other related activities. The Company’s activities include iron ore extraction, steel transformation, production of capital goods and logistics. It operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation and Capital Goods. It manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It provides technology transfer services in the steel activity, in project management and provision of services in the civil construction area and capital goods industry, road transport of flat steel, hot-dip steel galvanizing, texturing and cylinders chromium. It has over two steel plants located in the cities of Ipatinga, State of Minas Gerais, and of Cubatao, State of Sao Paulo.

