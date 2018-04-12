Compass Minerals (CMP) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Compass Minerals worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.72 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,168. Compass Minerals has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2,117.87, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Compass Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

In other Compass Minerals news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $99,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-stake-raised-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Compass Minerals Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.