Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on Compressco Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compressco Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Compressco Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Compressco Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,901. Compressco Partners has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Compressco Partners had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.15 million. sell-side analysts expect that Compressco Partners will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compressco Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Compressco Partners by 60,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Compressco Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 256,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Compressco Partners by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compressco Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,950,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/compressco-partners-cclp-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Compressco Partners Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compressco Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compressco Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.