Compressco Partners Lp (CCLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compressco Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Compressco Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Compressco Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Compressco Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compressco Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CCLP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.98, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.72. Compressco Partners has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.15 million. Compressco Partners had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. research analysts predict that Compressco Partners will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compressco Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,627,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 324,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compressco Partners by 60,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compressco Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compressco Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,950,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 131,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compressco Partners by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/compressco-partners-lp-cclp-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Compressco Partners

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Compressco Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compressco Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.