Computer Services (CSVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715. Computer Services has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc (CSI) is a customer service company. The Company offers various solutions, which include core bank processing, electronic and print distribution, managed services, digital banking, payments processing, regulatory compliance and treasury management. Its core bank processing solutions include NuPoint, Meridian.NET, CSI IQ and CSI Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

