Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 11,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 6,849,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $256,097.92, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

