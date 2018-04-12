Zacks Investment Research Lowers Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Condor Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.25.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Condor Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 266,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

