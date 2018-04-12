Confido Market Cap Tops $126,283.00 (CFD)

Confido (CURRENCY:CFD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Confido has a total market capitalization of $126,283.00 and $0.00 worth of Confido was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Confido token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Mercatox. In the last week, Confido has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00826560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Confido Token Profile

Confido was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Confido’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. Confido’s official Twitter account is @Confido_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Confido is confido.io. The Reddit community for Confido is /r/confido.

Buying and Selling Confido

Confido can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Confido directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Confido must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Confido using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

