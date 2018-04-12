CONMED (CNMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $69.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONMED outperformed its industry in a year's time. Notably, the company delivered stellar performance in the fourth-quarter. Strength in General Surgery business on the back of strong performances by Advanced Surgical and Endoscopic Technologies buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the continued innovation undertaken by the company over the last year. Solid revenue guidance is indicative of brighter prospects. CONMED is also benefiting from the increasing trend of using minimally invasive techniques as a large percentage of the company’s products are designed for these procedures. On the flipside, company operates in a highly competitive environment. Lower healthcare spending buoyed by the ongoing political conundrum in the U.S. healthcare space is a headwind. CONMED’s stock looks much overvalued at the moment.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. 44,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.38. CONMED has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,730.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $191,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 19,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,180,927.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $36,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock worth $2,874,693. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,275,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,438,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,067,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 61,617 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 368,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

