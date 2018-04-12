Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Connecticut Water Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.3273728486323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Connecticut Water Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of CTWS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Connecticut Water Service has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $734.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

