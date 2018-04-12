Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Center Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Center Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Center Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Center Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.44, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Center Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.55 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Center Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $43,795.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,630.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $138,414.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 609,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,895,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,377 shares of company stock worth $359,186. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Center Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Center Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Center Bancorp by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 218,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Center Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Center Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Center Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

