CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CCR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $386.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.74 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/consol-coal-resources-ccr-pt-lowered-to-15-00-updated-updated.html.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.