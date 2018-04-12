Continental (CON) PT Set at €245.00 by Morgan Stanley

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €245.00 ($302.47) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a €245.00 ($302.47) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($308.64) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($320.99) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($296.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.87 ($314.65).

Continental stock opened at €225.30 ($278.15) on Tuesday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($230.31) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($317.78).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/continental-con-pt-set-at-245-00-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.