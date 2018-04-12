Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. AU Optronics (AUO) Critical Survey

Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $27.84 million 8.91 -$25.24 million N/A N/A AU Optronics $11.51 billion 0.38 $1.40 billion $1.13 4.01

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kopin and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 AU Optronics 2 1 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -94.88% -35.39% -29.58% AU Optronics 9.47% 15.28% 7.48%

Summary

AU Optronics beats Kopin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd. and e-MDT America (eMDT). Products, which include its components are augmented reality consumer wearable devices for sports and fitness and virtual reality consumer products for recreational and sport drones; military devices, such as thermal weapon sights and fighter pilot helmets, and industrial and public safety devices, such as fire fighter thermal camera enabled masks. Its reflective display products are also configured as spatial light modulators and are used in industrial equipment for three dimensional (3D) Automated Optical Inspection. It sells displays individually or in combination with its other components assembled in a unit.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others. It sells its panels to original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing of TFT-LCD modules; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; and IP related business. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

