Reviewing Brown-Forman (BF.B) & Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF.B) and Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brown-Forman and Tsingtao Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman 18.15% 55.27% 16.02% Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brown-Forman and Tsingtao Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman $3.86 billion 6.92 $669.00 million $1.38 40.25 Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion 0.93 $123.40 million N/A N/A

Brown-Forman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tsingtao Brewery.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown-Forman pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brown-Forman and Tsingtao Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman 0 12 1 0 2.08 Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown-Forman presently has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Tsingtao Brewery.

Risk & Volatility

Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Tsingtao Brewery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited also distributes beer to approximately 94 countries and regions worldwide. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

