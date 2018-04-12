Contrasting Chevron (CVX) & ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Chevron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.28 -$855.00 million $0.60 105.40 Chevron $141.72 billion 1.61 $9.20 billion $3.70 32.22

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. Chevron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chevron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips and Chevron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 5 15 0 2.75 Chevron 1 5 17 0 2.70

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus price target of $59.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Chevron has a consensus price target of $131.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Chevron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Volatility and Risk

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips -2.04% 2.81% 1.14% Chevron 6.49% 5.22% 3.02%

Summary

Chevron beats ConocoPhillips on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.