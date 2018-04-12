Contrasting FireEye (FEYE) & Radcom (RDCM)

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Radcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -40.43% -24.93% -8.42% Radcom 7.79% 5.75% 4.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Radcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Radcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FireEye and Radcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 9 14 0 2.61 Radcom 0 0 2 0 3.00

FireEye currently has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Radcom has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.93%. Given Radcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radcom is more favorable than FireEye.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Radcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $751.09 million 4.77 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -17.15 Radcom $37.23 million 6.86 $2.90 million $0.23 82.13

Radcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FireEye has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radcom has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radcom beats FireEye on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

About Radcom

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. It also offers QiCare, a customer care application that enables CSPs to view subscriber reports and understand the subscribers' behavior and the quality of services being used online; QVIP, an application that enables CSPs to monitor and maintain satisfaction for the subscribers; and QMyHandset, which enables identification of problematic handsets, and provides analysis of the cause of the problem. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

