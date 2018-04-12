R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) versus Intrepid Healthcare Services (IPCM) Head to Head Survey

Intrepid Healthcare Services (NASDAQ: IPCM) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Healthcare Services 1.94% 3.66% 2.15% R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Healthcare Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.70 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -16.68

Intrepid Healthcare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than R1 RCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A R1 RCM 0 1 2 0 2.67

R1 RCM has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Intrepid Healthcare Services on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Healthcare Services

IPC Healthcare, Inc., formerly IPC The Hospitalist Company, Inc., is a national acute hospitalist and post-acute provider group practice in the United States. The Company’s clinical services are focused on providing, managing and coordinating the care of hospitalized patients and serving as the inpatient partner of primary care physicians and specialists. The Company provides its affiliated clinicians with administrative and professional services to support their practice of medicine. Each of the Company’s operating regions is led by an executive director and team of marketing and administrative staff that is responsible for strategic planning, coordinating with its national staff to recruit clinicians, managing hospital and post-acute care facilities, and payor relationships and contracts, among others. In addition, the Company serves business and government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions with its Intelligent Technology solutions.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.