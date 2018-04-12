NRF Holdco (NRF) and Winthrop Realty Trust (FUR) Head-To-Head Review

Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE: FUR) and NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Winthrop Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRF Holdco has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Winthrop Realty Trust and NRF Holdco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winthrop Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NRF Holdco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Winthrop Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and NRF Holdco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NRF Holdco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and NRF Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NRF Holdco beats Winthrop Realty Trust on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winthrop Realty Trust

Winthrop Realty Trust (Winthrop) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s business is owning real property and real estate related assets. The Company has adopted a plan of liquidation. The Company is not permitted to make any new investments other than protective acquisitions or advances with respect to its existing assets, including providing seller financing to purchasers of its assets if it deems it prudent to facilitate the sale of such asset. It is permitted to satisfy any existing contractual obligations, including any capital call requirements and acquisitions or dispositions pursuant to buy-sell provisions under existing joint venture documentation. The Company holds approximately 10 consolidated operating properties, over 10 equity investments, approximately four loans receivable, one secured financing receivable and one loan security.

About NRF Holdco

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.