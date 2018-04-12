Polaris Industries (PII) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) is one of 120 public companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Polaris Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries 3.18% 35.38% 9.98% Polaris Industries Competitors -7.86% 5.55% 2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Polaris Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Polaris Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Polaris Industries has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris Industries’ competitors have a beta of -31.74, meaning that their average share price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polaris Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries 0 12 4 0 2.25 Polaris Industries Competitors 437 2341 3499 148 2.52

Polaris Industries currently has a consensus price target of $113.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Polaris Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Polaris Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Polaris Industries pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Polaris Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries $5.43 billion $172.49 million 41.93 Polaris Industries Competitors $1.75 billion $88.20 million 24.36

Polaris Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Polaris Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Polaris Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles. The Company’s segments include ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. Its ORVs includes the RZR sport side-by-side, the RANGER utility side-by-side, the GENERAL crossover side-by-side, the Sportsman ATV and the Polaris ACE. It produces a range of snowmobiles consisting of approximately 40 models. It offers a range of motorcycles under Indian motorcycles and Slingshot brands. The Global Adjacent Markets vehicles include low emission vehicles, light duty hauling, passenger vehicles and industrial vehicles. The Other segment includes business of TAP Automotive Holdings, LLC, a manufacturer of off-road Jeep and truck accessories.

