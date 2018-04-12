Critical Contrast: Quorum Health (QHC) versus Humana (HUM)

Quorum Health (NYSE: QHC) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Quorum Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Quorum Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quorum Health and Humana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quorum Health $2.07 billion 0.14 -$114.19 million ($1.30) -7.31 Humana $53.77 billion 0.72 $2.45 billion $11.71 24.11

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Quorum Health. Quorum Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Humana pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Quorum Health does not pay a dividend. Humana pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Quorum Health has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humana has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quorum Health and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quorum Health 0 4 0 0 2.00 Humana 0 4 13 0 2.76

Quorum Health presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential downside of 59.21%. Humana has a consensus price target of $272.24, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Humana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humana is more favorable than Quorum Health.

Profitability

This table compares Quorum Health and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quorum Health -5.51% -34.01% -2.58% Humana 4.55% 16.13% 5.49%

Summary

Humana beats Quorum Health on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of January 5, 2018, it owned or leased 31 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,000 licensed beds. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group and Specialty segment provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups. It also offers military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment provides pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The Individual Commercial segment offers individual commercial fully-insured medical health insurance benefits under the HumanaOne brand. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 14 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.