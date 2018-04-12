Contrasting Raven Industries (RAVN) and STR (STRI)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) and STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. STR does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Raven Industries and STR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 STR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than STR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and STR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.35 $41.02 million $1.14 30.89 STR $13.54 million 0.46 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than STR.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and STR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98% STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04%

Risk and Volatility

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raven Industries beats STR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, injection systems, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers in the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.