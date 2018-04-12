Contrasting Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shell Midstream Partners and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67

Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.22%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 78.08% -179.87% 26.36% Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $470.10 million 9.95 $372.60 million $1.28 16.32 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.34 $69.40 million $2.09 13.85

Shell Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Delek Logistics Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline. The company also has interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana; and a 105-mile Odyssey pipeline system, which transports crude oil in the offshore eastern Gulf of Mexico to markets in Louisiana. In addition, it has interests in a 367-mile Gulf of Mexico offshore pipeline that transports crude oil to Texas and Louisiana; a 70-mile crude oil pipeline that provides transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico; and a 89-mile crude oil Endymion pipeline system that offers transportation for various oil producers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in Mars pipeline system that is approximately 163 miles that delivers production received from the Mississippi Canyon area and Green Canyon and Walker Ridge to salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The company's refined products pipeline systems consist of 160-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals; and Explorer pipeline system, an 1,830-mile common carrier petroleum products pipeline system, which extends from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

