Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank of Commerce (BOCH) & Southwest Bancorp (OKSB)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ: BOCH) and Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Commerce and Southwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southwest Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Southwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Southwest Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Southwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 14.47% 8.24% 0.81% Southwest Bancorp 22.47% 7.82% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Southwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $50.77 million 3.63 $7.34 million $0.64 17.73 Southwest Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Southwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Commerce pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Southwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwest Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.

Southwest Bancorp Company Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services. Other Operations segment includes funds management unit and corporate investments. The Oklahoma Banking segment includes the Stillwater division, the Central Oklahoma division based in Oklahoma City, the Tulsa division, and the Colorado division based in Denver; Texas Banking segment includes the Dallas division, the Fort Worth division, the Austin division and the San Antonio division, and Kansas Banking segment includes the Wichita division and the Hutchinson division. The Stillwater division, Hutchinson division and Denver division serve their respective markets as full-service community banks.

