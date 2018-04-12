Contrasting Tullow Oil (TUWOY) and Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tullow Oil and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 37.59% -1.09% -0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tullow Oil and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tullow Oil $1.27 billion 1.63 -$599.90 million ($0.20) -7.45 Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.55 $141.41 million N/A N/A

Paramount Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tullow Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tullow Oil and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tullow Oil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Tullow Oil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate. The Principal Properties segment includes the Company’s Corporate Operating Units (COUs), which are involved in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Strategic investments include investments in other entities; investments in exploration and development stage assets, including oil sands and carbonate bitumen interests, and prospective shale gas acreage in the Liard and Horn River Basin, and drilling rigs owned by its subsidiary, Fox Drilling Limited Partnership (Fox Drilling). Fox Drilling owns seven triple-sized rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.