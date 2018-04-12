Analyzing Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and The Competition

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) is one of 8 public companies in the “Footwear, except rubber” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wolverine World Wide to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63% Wolverine World Wide Competitors -33.14% 14.66% 7.39%

Risk and Volatility

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion $300,000.00 19.01 Wolverine World Wide Competitors $1.62 billion -$13.75 million 16.60

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Wolverine World Wide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wolverine World Wide and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33 Wolverine World Wide Competitors 58 362 521 14 2.51

Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 8.89%. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies have a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

