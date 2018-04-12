ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVON. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CVON stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 18,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,491. The firm has a market cap of $2,034.53 and a P/E ratio of 23.42. ConvergeOne has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.23 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that ConvergeOne will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Katzman purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/convergeone-cvon-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.