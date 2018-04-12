Convergys (NYSE:CVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Convergys has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Convergys has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Convergys to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CVG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 1,136,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,104.48, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Convergys has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

