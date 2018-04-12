Convergys (CVG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Headlines about Convergys (NYSE:CVG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Convergys earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6214139350363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:CVG opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,104.48, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Convergys has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.78 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. Convergys’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of Convergys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

