Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,928.00, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.02. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 81.11% and a return on equity of 53.35%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee D. Gala purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,520. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

