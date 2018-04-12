CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,586 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CoreCivic worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,766,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,763,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,451,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $2,462.19, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $440.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. CoreCivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,850.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

