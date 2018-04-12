Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News headlines about Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3414482650555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CORR opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $446.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.91. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 36.74%. analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte purchased 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $71,236.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

