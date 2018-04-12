Corethum (CRYPTO:CRTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $67,373.00

Corethum (CURRENCY:CRTM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Corethum has traded flat against the dollar. One Corethum token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Corethum has a market capitalization of $67,373.00 and $0.00 worth of Corethum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00820302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00040688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00159857 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00057273 BTC.

Corethum Profile

Corethum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Corethum’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Corethum’s official Twitter account is @CorethumOracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Corethum is www.corethum.com.

Buying and Selling Corethum

Corethum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Corethum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corethum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corethum using one of the exchanges listed above.

