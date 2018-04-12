Corium International Inc (CORI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will post sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 million. Corium International reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year sales of $7.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $38.82 million to $39.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 403.15% and a negative net margin of 148.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Corium International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

CORI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.59, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. Corium International has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $595,640.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corium International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corium International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corium International by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Corium International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corium International by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Corium International Inc (CORI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/corium-international-inc-cori-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-7-07-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corium International (CORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.