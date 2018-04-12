Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 10,800 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.05% of Cohu worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,003.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Cohu stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Cohu had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

