Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Position Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes, a GE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

BHGE opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,423.91, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Position Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-purchases-7348-shares-of-baker-hughes-a-ge-company-bhge-updated-updated.html.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.