EPR Properties (EPR) Position Cut by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $72.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $4,082.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

