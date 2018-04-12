LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its holdings in LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 310,088 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 508,300 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,695,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 559,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.02, a P/E ratio of -261.67 and a beta of 0.86. LivePerson has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $73,972.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $185,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,794 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

