Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 425,506 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.31% of GameStop worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GameStop by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 2.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 3,114,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,385.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. GameStop’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

