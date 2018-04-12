7,100 Shares in Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.19, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

